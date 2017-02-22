We The Kings

with We The Kings, Plaid Brixx, Astro Lasso, Modern Chemistry, Cute Is What We Aim for

VIP Package includes:

- 1 General Admission Ticket with Venue Early Entry

- 1 Limited Edition Tour Print

- 1 Exclusive We The Kings Beanie

- 1 Holographic Laminate

- 1 Custom Printed Lanyard

Disclaimer Language:

Thank you for purchasing a We The Kings VIP package. All package elements will be rendered invalid if resold. Name changes will be issued at the sole discretion of 23/7 Global. Your VIP itinerary / day of show instructions will be sent via email no later than two days (2) before the concert. If you do not receive this email two days (2) prior please email info@237global.com. VIP Package components are to be picked up at the venue night of the concert. All packages and contents are non-transferable; no refunds or exchanges; all sales are final. Package items subject to change. Please note that the information provided at the time of purchase (e-mail and mailing address) is the same information that will be utilized for shipping and individual contact requirements where applicable. 23/7 Global, the artist, tour, promoter, ticketing company, venue or any other affiliated parties are not responsible for outdated or inaccurate information provided by the consumer at the time of purchase. If you have any questions regarding your VIP package elements, or have not received you package information within two days (2) of the concert date, please emailinfo@237global.com.